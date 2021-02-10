B-Devils strike again in overtime win

NEWARK (WBNG) -- Brett Seney's goal in the extra period gave the Binghamton Devils their second consecutive overtime win, as they topped the Phantoms 2-1 on Wednesday night.

After a first period Phantoms goal and a scoreless second period, Ben Thomson tied the game in the third.

Thomson returns to the Devils organization after two years playing in the ECHL and AHL (Brideport Sound Tigers). Prior to that, Thomson spent four years with the Devils, both in Albany and Binghamton.

In overtime, Ben Street won the faceoff and fed Brett Seney, whose shot went by former B-Devil goalie, Zane McIntyre.

Evan Cormier stopped 25 of 26 shots, earning the win.

Final score:

B-Devils - 2 (2-0-0), Phantoms - 1 (1-0-1)

The B-Devils host the Utica Comets Saturday at 4 p.m.