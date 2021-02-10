Biden in call with China’s Xi raises human rights, trade

Joe Biden has held his first call as president with Xi Jinping, pressing the Chinese leader about trade and Beijing’s crackdown on democracy activists in Hong Kong. A White House statement says Biden raised concerns about Beijing’s “coercive and unfair economic practices.” Biden also pressed Xi on China’s actions toward Taiwan and human rights abuses against Uighur and ethnic minorities in the western Xinjiang province. The two leaders spoke just hours after Biden announced plans for a Pentagon task force to review U.S. national security strategy in China.