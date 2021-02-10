Biden to visit a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is making his first visit to the Pentagon as commander in chief. On Wednesday afternoon he’ll be taking stock of a military that is pivoting from the turmoil of the Trump years and focusing to an unusual degree on domestic and internal issues. Biden planned to meet with senior civilian and military officials. As defense leaders await direction on possible new approaches to overseas security threats, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is calling the coronavirus pandemic a top priority. He also is ordering fresh assessments of how to root out sexual assault and extremism in the military’s ranks.