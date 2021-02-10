Broome County sees 50% increase of gonorrhea diagnoses from 2019

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Health Department says it's reporting a 50% increase in gonorrhea diagnoses from 2019 to 2020.

The Health Department says the state is reporting an increase of sexually transmitted diseases overall.

The department says the increase can be attributed to "various reasons, including delaying preventive screening visits due to COVID-19." It also says STDs can go undetected without the screenings.

In a statement sent to 12 News, the Health Department says it would like to remind Broome County residents of the importance of screenings and safe sex practices.

Health Officials remind residents the Health Department offers virtual appointments.

The Health Department advises individuals to treat themselves and their partner if they are diagnosed with an STD, such as gonorrhea. You may also ask a medical provider about Expedited Partner Therapy, the department suggests, which can prescribe medications for you and your partner without an appointment.