Broome County to continue receiving same amount of coronavirus vaccine from state

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar told 12 News Wednesday the county is eagerly waiting for more doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking at his weekly conference call with reporters, Garnar said the state will be sending 500 doses to the county health department next week; that's the same amount as previous weeks.

Last week the county had success vaccinating an extra 650 people at a pop up clinic for underserved communities.

While not happening next week, Garnar said he hopes the pop up clinics will happen again soon.

"They're really pleased with how we were able to reach out to that community," Garnar said, referring to the State government. "As far as future sites like that, we haven't heard anything specific, but I would not be surprised that the state would do this again and do it in Broome County again because we did hit that target population."

Garnar said 400 of the doses next week will go to front line workers, while the other hundred will be for other high risk county departments.

Beginning the week after, he said doses will be allocated for people with comorbidities.