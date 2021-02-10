Cambodia begins vaccination campaign against COVID-19

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Three sons of Cambodian leader Hun Sen were inoculated against COVID-19 as the country began distributing vaccines donated from its closest ally, China. Hun Manet, his eldest son and the head of the army, urged all Cambodians to be vaccinated and thanked China for the donation. China is donating 1 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine and the first shipment arrived Sunday. An Australian grant and the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative will add 10 million more doses. Hun Sen says Cambodia is seeking 20 million, which would cover about two-thirds of its population.