‘Emaciated’ survivors hint at worse in Ethiopia’s Tigray

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Red Cross officials say “many, many severe cases of malnutrition” are being reported in Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region as some 80% of the population of 6 million people is still unreachable. While reports of people already starving to death might just be a handful, the officials warn that “after a month it will be in the thousands.” After two months, it will be tens of thousands. They say “emaciated” women and children in displacement camps are the ones who managed to escape rural areas still inaccessible in the fourth month of fighting.