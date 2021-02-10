EXPLAINER: What the WHO coronavirus experts learned in Wuhan

WUHAN, China (AP) — World Health Organization experts gained new insights into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic while visiting Wuhan, China. But the major questions remain unanswered about the virus that has killed more than 2.3 million people. The team’s major conclusions seemed to confirm what most researchers already surmised. Scientists believe the virus came from bats and likely transferred to another species that spread it to people. But they don’t know when or where. They say a Wuhan laboratory floated as a possible source is extremely unlikely. They left open the possibility the virus spread to people from frozen food, a theory promoted by Chinese authorities. But they note that possibility still doesn’t explain where the virus originated.