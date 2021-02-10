Film, TV maker Joss Whedon faces ‘Buffy’ actor abuse claims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prominent film and TV creator Joss Whedon is facing criticism from actors who worked with him on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” The first and most direct allegations came from Charisma Carpenter, who posted online that Whedon has a “history of creating toxic and hostile work environments.” She alleges that Whedon was harsh to her during her pregnancy and later fired her from “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.” A co-star, Amber Benson, said the show had a “toxic environment” that started from the top. Sarah Michelle Gellar, who starred as Buffy, was measured in her post but said she stood with survivors of abuse. Whedon didn’t respond to a request for comment.