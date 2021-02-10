Fox abruptly cuts off impeachment manager during testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel abruptly cut off an impeachment manager Wednesday as he was presenting dramatic video footage of the mob attacking the U.S. Capitol last month. The incident illustrated the tightrope walked by programmers at television networks that appeal to fans of former President Donald Trump as his second impeachment trial goes on. Fox, Newsmax and One America News Network showed much of the afternoon presentation by Democratic prosecutors. But Newsmax interrupted the proceedings to talk about the rebranding of Aunt Jemima food products, and OAN aired a two-minute film to remind its viewers that Trump had “fought hard for the country over the past four years.”