Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Joel Embiid had 25 points, 17 rebounds and helped the Philadelphia 76ers turn up the defensive intensity in the fourth quarter to beat the Sacramento Kings 119-111. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry each added 22 points as the Sixers used a 10-0 run to take control of the game in the fourth and win for the sixth time in seven games. De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 34 points and 10 assists but Sacramento had a four-game winning streak snapped.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Aaron Henry scored 20 points and Joey Hauser added 11 off the bench to help lead Michigan State to a 60-58 win over Penn State. Marcus Bingham made a pair of foul shots for Michigan State with 78 seconds left to cap the scoring. Michigan State guard Josh Langford missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with eight seconds left. But the Nittany Lions couldn’t take advantage as Myles Dread’s contested 3-pointer from the left side wasn’t close as time expired. John Harrar tied career highs with 17 points and 14 rebounds for Penn State.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins have hired former rival Ron Hextall as the team’s new general manager. Hextall played goaltender for 11 seasons for the Philadelphia Flyers and later served as the team’s general manager. Hextall replaces Hall of Famer Jim Rutherford, who resigned abruptly last month. The Penguins also hired longtime NHL executive Brian Burke as the team’s director of hockey operations. Patrik Allvin, who served as interim general manager following Rutherford’s departure, will stay on staff as assistant GM.

UNDATED (AP) — The longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer has died. Family friend and former Kansas City Chiefs publicist Bob Moore says Schottenheimer died Monday night in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 and was moved to a hospice Jan. 30. Schottenheimer won 200 regular-season games with four NFL teams thanks to his “Martyball” brand of smash-mouth football but fell short in the playoffs. He was the eighth-winningest coach in NFL history. He coached for 21 seasons with Cleveland, Kansas City, Washington and San Diego. His success was rooted in “Martyball,” a conservative approach that featured a strong running game and tough defense. He would exhort his players before a game with his mantra, “One play at a time.” Marty Schotenheimer was 77.

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten officials have decided to move next month’s men’s basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis. Games will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, which also will be the site of this year’s Final Four. The Big Ten women’s tournament will be held the same week just a few blocks away at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Rumors had swirled for weeks that this move was coming, but the Big Ten made it official by saying the move was necessary for several reasons surrounding health and safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.