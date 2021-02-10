IN PHOTOS: 2nd, 4th graders share kindness to nursing home residents

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Vestal School District is spreading love and kindness this February.

Second graders at Glenwood Elementary School are making Valentine's Day cards for residents at Vestal Park Rehabilitation & Nursing Center during their normal recess time.

The Vestal School District says second-grade students at the school have been going to the center to read to the residents for years, but due to the pandemic, they had to find another way to spread the love.

Students who are remotely-learning will make their cards at home.

In addition to the cards, fourth-grade students are writing letters to the residents.

The cards and letters will be given to the residents at the nursing center on Feb. 12.