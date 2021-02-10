Investigators: Throttle problem suspected in Indonesia crash

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian investigators say a malfunctioning automatic throttle may have caused the pilots of a Sriwijaya Air jet to lose control, leading to the plane’s plunge into the Java Sea last month. National Transportation Safety Committee investigators say they are still struggling to understand why the jet nosedived into the water minutes after taking off from Jakarta on Jan. 9, killing all 62 people on board. The investigators issued a preliminary report that provided new details of the pilots’ struggle to fly the plane from almost as soon as it became airborne. The lead investigator says the pilots of previous flights had reported problems with the automatic throttle system on the 26-year-old jet.