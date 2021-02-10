Kate Winslet turns TV sleuth, says she’d flop in real life

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kate Winslet is playing a police detective on TV, and that’s where her crime-busting ambition ends. The British actor says she’d be good at coffee and beers, but that’s it. Winslet says she has stamina, but not the kind sleuths require. In the HBO limited series “Mare of Easttown,” Winslet’s character is investigating a murder in her small Pennsylvania town while struggling with family issues. The actor said capturing the regional accent proved a real challenge. Besides Winslet, the limited series’ cast includes Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Evan Peters and Guy Pearce. “Mare of Easttown” debuts April 18 on HBO.