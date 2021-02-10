Light snow tonight could slow the AM drive

Tonight: Cloudy with a 60% chance of light snow. Chance of snow is 80% south. Snow could accumulate a Trace to 2” by morning. Morning drive could be slippery. Wind: Light Low: 13-19



Forecast Discussion:

A weak system will cruise by to our south tonight but not before bringing some light snow to us again. Snowfall is expected to develop after about 8-9pm and spread the area into the early overnight. Snow will be light to moderate and accumulations will range from a trace to 2 inches. Lows stay in the teens.

