Local travel agencies weigh in on possible testing requirement for domestic air travel

(WBNG) -- The Biden administration is considering making flyers prove they have received a negative COVID-19 test before traveling domestically.

As it stands right now, people flying into the United States internationally must have a negative test.

Airlines like Southwest and Delta are pushing back against the change and local travel agencies -- who have struggled during the pandemic -- add that they believe imposing testing domestically would be another big hit to the airline industry.

But, they themselves have mixed reactions to it.

"I believe it would be detrimental to an already crippling airline industry at this moment, but I also feel like it would make people safer and they feel like they can make that decision," said Carolyn Waffle, of Carolyn Waffle Certified Travel.

Mary May of Cruise Planners also weighed in saying, "I understand it, but just don't see it being achievable to make sure those numbers, data and resources are all taken in place."

May and Waffle both agree that if these testing procedures are implemented there needs to be better access to easy testing. Waffle even recounted her own experience when in November of 2020, she says she had to drive all the way to New Jersey to take a test so it would be valid for her destination's testing restrictions.

Both women also add that while it's been a challenging year, they say people still do want to travel and some already are.