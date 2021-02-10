Lockdowns weigh on German beer sales, hurt small brewers

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — The closure of bars and the cancelation of major events in Germany are a big problem for the country’s many small brewers, which rely heavily on selling draft beer to bars and restaurants. Official data released last week showed beer sales in Germany dropped 5.5% last year to 8.7 billion liters (2.3 billion gallons), a decline fostered by lengthy shutdowns. Bars and restaurants were closed from March until May, and have been shut again since the beginning of November as part of the country’s second lockdown. The current lockdown was set to end on Feb. 14, but the government could announce an extension on Wednesday that will keep hurting beer sales.