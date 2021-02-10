McDonald’s is bringing back Hi-C drink after fans revolt

(CNN) – Ronald McDonald is giving irate fans what they want.

McDonald’s announced it is bring back Orange Hi-C.

The non-carbonated but even more sugary than soda drink had been a favorite for about 60 years before the fast food chain removed it four years ago.

Since then, Hi-C fans have made plenty of noise on social media.

It finally worked in a big way.

Mickey D’s even created a special website where you can track when the drink arrives at a restaurant near you.

The roll out is expected to be complete by June.