Merkel, state governors to decide on lockdown extension

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Angela Merkel is meeting with the governors of the country’s 16 states to decide whether a second lockdown will be extended beyond mid-February. Overall infection numbers are going down in Germany, but more cases of new virus variants are being detected. Germany’s second lockdown began in November and was several times extended as the numbers of COVID-19 patients threatened to overwhelm hospitals. The reopening of schools is certain to be a major point of controversy. Many Germans favor reopening kindergartens and elementary schools to take the burden of home schooling off of parents and make sure that underprivileged children don’t fall behind.