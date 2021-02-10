N Korea’s Kim orders legal supervision over economic plan

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered tougher legal steps to support his development plans and eradicate various economy-related unlawful acts. Observers say Kim’s comments show how desperate he’s to salvage an economy battered by the pandemic and other difficulties and maintain his grip on power. State media said Thursday that Kim was speaking during a ruling Workers’ Party meeting convened this week to follow up on decisions made at the ruling party congress in January. During the congress, Kim admitted previous economic plans had failed and announced a new five-year development plan.