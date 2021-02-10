NTSB report: Pilot felt pressure to fly Kobe Bryant to game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal safety officials say the helicopter pilot who crashed, killing Kobe Bryant and all nine people onboard, likely was under self-induced pressure to deliver the star and his daughter and six others to a girls basketball game. The National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday said the pilot made poor decisions and flew into clouds where he became disoriented and plunged into a Southern California hillside on Jan. 26, 2020. Pilot Ara Zobayan was an experienced pilot who frequently flew Bryant. Investigators say he ignored his training and violated federal regulations. The board chairman called it a sudden loss of judgment.