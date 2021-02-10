NYS Assembly passes election reforms, adapting to the pandemic

(WBNG) -- Across New York, new plans are in place to make our elections safer this year.

The New York State Assembly passed a series of bills aimed at reducing in person contact during the pandemic.

If passed by the State Senate and signed into law by the governor, the bills would reduce the amount of signatures needed in 2021 to get on the ballot. Other measures include eliminating the need to hold primaries in races where there is only one candidate, as well as allowing some steps of the process to be completed virtually.

These bills are separate from the series of election reform bills passed by the state senate in January.

Those bills focused more on absentee ballots, as well as expanding options for people to vote.