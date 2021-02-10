Opposition calls on Haitians to ‘rise up’ as strife deepens

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Hundreds of Haitians chanted “Down with kidnapping! Down with dictatorship!” as they marched through the streets of Port-au-Prince, bolstering opposition leaders who stepped up their demands that President Jovenel Moïse resign. Wednesday’s protest is the biggest one yet this year, and it comes just days after Moïse announced that police had arrested nearly two dozen people accused of an alleged coup conspiracy. Among those arrested is a Supreme Court judge who was ordered released Wednesday. Opposition leaders have labeled the arrests as political repression as critics accuse Moïse of trying to become more powerful.