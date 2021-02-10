Group of foreign climbers ends expedition at K2 in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A mountaineering official says a group of foreign mountaineers ended their plans to try and scale the treacherous K2 mountain in Pakistan, the world’s second highest peak, because of bad weather. The decision Wednesday came after three climbers went missing last week and a subsequent search to find them hasn’t been successful. Karrar Haidri, Pakistan Alpine Club secretary, says the decision to cancel was made by Chhang Dawa Sherpa, who heads Seven Summit Treks expedition company, and was the leader of a group that planned to attempt a winter ascent of K2. Haidri said there was no government ban on winter expeditions. He said some mountaineers are still on the mountain.