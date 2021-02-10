Palmer Elementary school delivers ‘kindness cards’ to its remote students

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Over at Palmer Elementary in Windsor, this week is no ordinary week.

That's because it's kindness week.

In an effort to keep the community connected, Principal Toby Youngs and counselor Sandra Tredo delivered cards, photos and letters that in-person students wrote to the elementary's 31 remote students.

Principal Youngs said that the school wanted to encourage their students to engage in activities that exemplify kindness.

And students who received the cards said it made them feel good to see their fellow peers recognize them.

"I was very happy to see all my friends bundle up together, giving me a sign that says, 'happy kindness week, we miss you, we can't wait to see you again, you're one of a kind,'" said Delaney Dixon, adding that it made her feel connected to her fellow students.

She and her sister, Hannah, also detailed the importance of being a kind person, adding that it's easier to make a friend than it is an enemy.