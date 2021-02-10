Police release details into plow, garbage truck crash in village of Sidney, N.Y.

SIDNEY, N.Y. (WBNG) -- Authorities have released more details into a snowplow and garbage truck crash that closed multiple lanes on I-88 in the village of Sidney, N.Y. on Tuesday.

The New York State Police Department says around 11:30 a.m. the plow was in the left lane plowing the passing lane and shoulder of the roadway. The truck was in the right lane.

The truck struck the snowplow wing on its right side, causing the plow and the truck to go into the median near Exit 9, police say.

Authorities say the dump truck was driven by a 77-year-old man from Cleveland, Tenn. and the plow was driven by a 22-year-old from Oxford, N.Y.

Lanes were closed for several hours as crews worked. Lanes were reopened around 2:20 p.m.