Powell stresses commitment to full employment and low rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has underscored the Fed’s commitment to reducing unemployment to multi-decade lows, where it stood before the pandemic. He said this Wednesday while showing little concern about potential inflation or financial market instability. Powell spent little time on inflation in prepared remarks for a webcast to the Economic Club of New York. He also did not refer to the relentless rise of the stock market or recent signs of market froth, such as surging prices of GameStop and other stocks targeted by some retail investors.