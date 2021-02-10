Prominent Saudi women’s rights activist released from prison

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The family of a leading Saudi women’s rights activist says she has been released from prison after nearly three years behind bars. The sisters of Loujain al-Hathloul tweeted the news on Wednesday. Al-Hathloul, who pushed to end a ban on women driving in Saudi Arabia, was convicted last December on charges including agitating for change and pursuing a foreign agenda, accusations that rights groups describe as politically motivated. Her sister Lina al-Hathloul posted a screenshot from FaceTime of a smiling Loujain on Twitter, declaring that she was finally home.