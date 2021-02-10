Report: Racist Virginia laws are gone, but inequities linger

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A commission formed by Virginia’s governor has issued broad policy proposals that take aim at the enduring effects of state-sanctioned discrimination. Gov. Ralph Northam formed the commission in 2019 and heeded its recommendations last year to repeal dozens of old but no-longer-enforced racist laws still on Virginia’s books. The commission is now issuing a report that finds that while the racist laws are gone, their discriminatory impacts linger. The report is proposing such reforms as overhauling the school funding formula and the state’s landlord-tenant laws to make the state more equitable for all its residents. The report was shared with The Associated Press ahead of Wednesday’s planned release.