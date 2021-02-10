Restaurants struggle amid pandemic: “It’s week to week”

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- The pandemic has caused a strain on small businesses, forcing many to close.

The service industry has been acutely impacted. Local restaurants have struggled to stay open as restrictions on indoor seating capacities and closures have caused a loss in revenue.

Leon Anastos is a co-owner of Broadway Diner in Endwell, and says there is real uncertainty about being able to remain open, "I mean we're just day by day. Week by week."

He owns the diner with his two brothers, and says they've had to cut staff by about 50%.

On December 31, 2020, minimum wage in New York went up from $11.80 per hour to $12.50 per hour, adding more stress to businesses. "That's like another dagger in the back of business owners, especially small business owners that are family run," Anastos said.

"Quite honestly, that probably affects us more than the pandemic right now," he added.