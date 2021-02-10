Send your Valentine a custom Virtual Singing Telegram

(WBNG) -- The Tri-Cities Opera is offering personalized virtual singing telegrams this Valentine's Day.

John Rozzoni, the General Director of the Tri-Cities Opera, said the organization took three of the most famous Arias and Operas and rewrote the lyrics to be customized for people to send to their sweethearts.

Rozzoni said the three songs available are: "Oh My Beloved" to the tune of "O mio babbino caro" from Gianni Schicchi, "My One Desire" to the tune of the Habanera from Carmen, and "Thinking of You" to the tune of "Nessun dorma" from Turandot.

Performing in the Ariagrams is the Tri-Cities Opera's Mezzo Soprano, Jenni Bank, and Pianist, John Cockerill.

The Ariagrams will be delivered on Feb. 14 at noon. Orders are being taken through February 10.

For more information visit the Tri-Cities Opera's website here.