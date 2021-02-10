State Police warn of gift card scams

(WBNG) -- The New York State Police Department is asking people to not fall victim to gift card scams.

State Police say if someone asks you to send them money through a gift card by call, text or through social media, it's likely a scam.

The department says it has been receiving complaints from people saying they've been asked to send money through gift cards.

Often, the scammer will ask people to take a picture of the gift card number and send it to them, then they will ask for the PIN, State Police say.

Police say some of the scams will include the scammer asking for you to help a small business or organization. They may also claim to be from the IRS or say they are a jailed family member, police warn.

State Police advise you call the card company if you or someone else was a victim of a gift card scam; Police say there is a chance the money on the card has not been taken off of it.

You can report a gift card scam to your local law enforcement agency, State Police say.