Top Michigan Republican stands by Capitol ‘hoax’ comments

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — One of Michigan’s highest-ranking Republicans is standing by his false claims that blaming supporters of then-President Donald Trump for the deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was a “hoax.” Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey spoke with Democratic Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II during the Senate session Wednesday. He says he won’t take back any of the points he was trying to make but rather some of the words he used. Shirkey had apologized Tuesday after the release of a video in which he told Republicans last week that the Jan. 6 protest “wasn’t Trump people.”