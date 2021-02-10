Turkey says 2-state solution only option for divided Cyprus

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ruled out a federal system to reunify Cyprus, insisting that a two-state accord is the only solution for the ethnically-split island. Erdogan on Wednesday also took a swipe at Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accusing him of being confrontational and disrupting newly-resumed Greek-Turkish talks aimed at reducing tensions between the two neighbors. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to call a meeting next month to gauge the chances of resuming talks to reunify the island. Cyprus has been divided since 1974 when Turkey invaded following a coup aiming to unify the island with Greece.