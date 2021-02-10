Twitter suspends more India accounts amid free speech debate

NEW DELHI (AP) — Twitter has suspended a portion of Indian accounts after it was served with several separate blocking orders by India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in the last 10 days related to massive farmer protests. The company says in a statement the accounts will continue to be accessible outside India. None of the suspended accounts belongs to journalists, news organizations, activists and politicians, as doing so according to Twitter would violate their fundamental right to free expression under Indian law. The move comes after Twitter temporarily blocked hundreds of accounts, including those of news websites, activists and a prominent parliamentarian. Twitter subsequently restored them, prompting the Indian government to serve it with a non-compliance notice.