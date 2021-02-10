Uganda eases social media curbs, but Facebook still off

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan authorities on Wednesday lifted restrictions on social networks that had been imposed ahead of a presidential election last month, but Facebook remains blocked in the East African country. “We apologize for the inconveniences caused, but it was for the security of out country,” Peter Ogwang, the minister of state for information and national guidance, said on Twitter. Many Ugandans reported receiving messages from a service provider saying they are now authorized to use social media sites not including Facebook.