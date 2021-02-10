Correction: Prosecutor-Sex With Defendants story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story Feb. 8 about a Wisconsin prosecutor being charged with secretly recording sexual encounters with two women after allegedly making them believe he could help them with their criminal cases, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Daniel Steffen had served as Burnett County district attorney for 10 years. Steffen served as Polk County’s district attorney for that period before joining Burnett County’s office in 2017.