Berlin festival announces this year’s competition film slate

BERLIN (AP) — The Berlin International Film Festival has chosen 15 films that are part of this year’s competition and will compete for the top Golden and Silver Bear awards. The festival is taking place in a sized-down, more virtual form due to the pandemic. The selection of films announced Thursday includes among others several German contributions and films from France, Romania, Hungary Mexico, South Korea and Japan. The film festival is taking place in a revamped form because of the coronavirus pandemic. Organizers announced in December that the “Berlinale,” traditionally the first of the year’s major European film festivals, will be split into two parts because of coronavirus restrictions.