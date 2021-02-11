Binghamton police reform committee takes comments from businesses on how to improve

(WBNG) -- Thursday night's meeting is part of a series for the Binghamton Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Steering Committee to improve policies and practices.

As mandated by Governor Andrew Cuomo, law enforcement agencies are required to review and reform policies. If law enforcement agencies do not present a reform plan, they could be ineligible for state funding.

Many Binghamton businesses spoke during Thursday's meeting, giving a mixed response to the department's performance. While some business owners called for an overhaul on police policies and reform, some say the department is doing a great job protecting and serving the community.

However, most businesses can agree it's time to see more resources put toward mental health services and community policing.

"I think additional resources are always necessary. I think that mental health is always an emerging issue, and that's in part with one of my divisions in my company work for," said ENI Executive Vice President of New Business Development Jude Murray. "Addressing the needs of folks with mental health issues and behavioral issues."

The next meeting to discuss reform will take comment from education and youth organizations. That is scheduled for Tuesday, February 16 at 6:30 p.m.