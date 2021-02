(WBNG) -- The Broome County Mobile Rapid Testing Site will be closed Feb. 12 and 15.

It will reopen Tuesday at New Life Ministries at 201 Hill Ave. in Endicott from 1 to 7 p.m.

A reminder that our mobile COVID-19 rapid test site will be CLOSED tomorrow and Monday. Tuesday it will open at New Life Ministries in Endicott! #COVID19 #Testing 😷 pic.twitter.com/pcfPT3CcaO — Broome County Government (@BroomeCountyGov) February 11, 2021

