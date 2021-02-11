Chicago begins return to classrooms after bitter union fight

CHICAGO (AP) — Thousands of Chicago students are expected back in classrooms after a bitter fight with the union over COVID-19 safety protocols. For some parents, it is a relief to have the option of in-person instruction after nearly a year of remote instruction. Chicago parents Willie and Brittany Preston have managed the online schedules of their six children, often with everyone around the dining room table. His youngest daughter starts school Thursday with other pre-K and special education students and believes the district has done a good job with cleaning and social distancing measures. But other parents are still skeptical, saying they don’t feel it is safe.