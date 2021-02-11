Chilling video footage becomes key exhibit in Trump trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Raw and visceral video footage of last month’s deadly insurrection at the Capitol is now a key exhibit in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Lawmakers prosecuting the case aim to prove that Trump bears singular responsibility for the siege. Much of the footage had not been seen before. It included detailed security video of the break-in, distraught members of Congress receiving comfort, and rioters in hand-to-hand combat with police. Thursday brings the second and final full day of House arguments, with the Trump legal team taking the lectern Friday and Saturday for up to 16 hours to lay out their defense.