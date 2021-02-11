English soccer heads ask Zuckerberg, Dorsey to act on racism

The leaders of English soccer have asked the heads of Facebook and Instagram to show “basic human decency” by taking more robust action to eradicate racism and for users’ identities to be verified. There has been growing outrage that players from the Premier League to the Women’s Super League have been targeted with abuse on Twitter and Facebook-owned Instagram. Eight English soccer officials, including from the Football Association and Premier League, wrote to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook chairman Mark Zuckerberg. They say the social media networks “remain havens for abuse.”