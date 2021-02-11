European deep freeze serves up fun, frustrations and danger

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Workers in a boat were seen hacking away at ice to create a watery perimeter around the Dutch prime minister’s office, while others in the Netherlands tested the frozen surfaces of lakes and canals to see if they were safe to skate on. The deep freeze gripping large parts of Europe this week has served up both fun and frustration. Heavy snow cut the power Thursday to thousands of homes in Slovakia and snarled traffic. Snow on Dutch roads and sidewalks allowed some parents to pull their children to school on sleds. Britain experienced its coldest night for a quarter century, with the temperature falling to minus 22.9 Celsius (minus 9.2 Fahrenheit) in Braemar, northeast Scotland.