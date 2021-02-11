Families of detainees detail a vision for justice in Syria

BEIRUT (AP) — Survivors of Syrian prisons and families of those still detained or missing have launched an appeal for justice. Their message is clear: stop torture in detention facilities and reveal the fate of tens of thousands still missing. The drafters of the charter of Truth and Justice said in an event on Wednesday that only then can a path to end Syria’s conflict be found. One of them, Yasmen Almashan, learned of her older brother’s fate from a photo of his corpse, three years after he was detained. She’s still waiting to learn the fate of her younger brother who disappeared when Islamic State militants entered their hometown seven years ago.