THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Early snow showers. Periods of partly cloudy. 0-T” 20% High 24 (20-26) Wind NW 3-8 mph

A low to our south will give us some early snow showers Thursday. After the low exits, we'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will stay cold with highs in the 20s, lows in the single digits.

