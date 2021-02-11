Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Jeremiah Robinson-Earl scored a season-high 27 points to lead No. 5 Villanova to a 96-64 victory over Marquette. Collin Gillespie added 16 points and 11 assists, and Jermaine Samuels scored 14 for the Wildcats, who have won 10 of 11. Robinson-Earl made 10 of 11 shots, including all five 3-point tries, and added eight rebounds. Dawson Garcia scored 28 points and D.J. Carton had 13 for Marquette, which was playing the first of five road games. The Golden Eagles have lost five of six.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins are eager to move forward with their new-look management team that includes former rival Ron Hextall. Hextall, who played for and later worked in the front office of Pittsburgh’s longtime rival Philadelphia Flyers, was hired to replace Jim Rutherford. Captain Sidney Crosby says Hextall joining the Penguins is proof of how hockey has an unusual ability to bring people together.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies and shortstop Didi Gregorius have finalized a two-year, $28 million contract. Gregorius, who turns 31 next week, batted .284 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs and an .827 OPS in 60 games in his first season with the Phillies. He hit .274 and averaged 20 homers and 75 RBIs over four seasons with the Yankees between 2015-18. The left-handed hitting Gregorius had 16 homers and 61 RBIs in 82 games in 2019 after Tommy John surgery on Oct. 17, 2018, to repair a torn elbow ligament.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have agreed to minor league contracts with right-hander Brandon Kintzler and outfielder Matt Joyce, inviting both to spring training as non-roster players.Kintzler had a 2.22 ERA and 12 saves for the Miami Marlins last season. He had 14 strikeouts and 11 walks in 21 1/3 innings. The 36-year-old Kintzler had a career-best 29 saves in 2017.Joyce hit .252 with two homers and 14 RBIs last season for Miami. The left-handed hitting Joyce had a career-high 25 homers with Oakland in 2017.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 25 points, Grace Berger secured her third triple-double of the season and No. 15 Indiana beat Penn State 90-65. Berger had 17 points, 11 rebounds, and her 10th assist came with 2:35 remaining in the fourth quarter on a pass to Holmes in the lane. Berger has the program’s only three triple-doubles, including one against Penn State in January. Ali Patberg added 16 points and eight rebounds, and Aleksa Gulbe scored 15 for Indiana. Niya Beverley scored 16 points for Penn State. Maddie Burke added 13 points and Anna Camden 12.

UNDATED (AP) — No. 3 Michigan plans to play for the first time since Jan. 22 at No. 21 Wisconsin on Sunday. Michigan had put all athletic activities on pause last month after receiving several positive tests for a COVID-19 variant that transmits at a higher rate. Michigan leads the Big Ten standings and is chasing a No. 1 seed at the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin has been sliding down the Top 25 the last few weeks and lost 77-54 at Michigan on Jan. 12.