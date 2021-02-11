Honduran-born US citizen settles lawsuit over jailing

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Honduran-born United States citizen has settled a lawsuit with a Louisiana sheriff’s office that jailed him in 2018 on suspicion that he was in the country illegally. The American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana on Thursday announced the settlement of Ramon Torres’ lawsuit against the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. The suit said a judge had ordered that Torres, of Baton Rouge, be released without bond following an arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated. But he was held for three days because he was wrongly suspected of being in the country illegally. The ACLU says Torres settled for $50,000 plus attorneys’ fees.