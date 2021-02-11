How to watch: Day 3 of the 2nd impeachment trial

(WBNG/CBS) -- Day three of the second impeachment trial against forma President Donald Trump continues Thursday.

On day three, House Managers will have the remaining eight hours to present their opening arguments. They get a total of 16 hours to present their argument. They are not expected to use the whole 8 hours Thursday.

CBS will air a special report around noon.

The impeachment trial will be streamed on the 12 News Facebook page and website.

You can find a recap of what happened during the second day of the trial by clicking here.