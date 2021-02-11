Is one day a week enough? Biden’s school goal draws blowback

(AP) -- President Joe Biden is being accused of backpedaling on his pledge to reopen the nation’s schools after the White House added fine print to his promise.

Biden’s initial pledge in December was to reopen “the majority of our schools” in his first 100 days in office.

The White House now says schools will be considered opened as long as they teach in-person at least one day a week.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki defended the goal Wednesday, but also said it’s a bar the administration hopes to exceed.

The shift drew criticism from Republicans who say Biden is setting the bar too low.